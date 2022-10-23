Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $74.94

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

