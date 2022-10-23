Analyzing Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 3.15% 34.50% 12.57% Brink’s 3.94% 83.35% 4.55%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.92 6.28 Brink’s $4.20 billion 0.67 $105.20 million $3.56 16.74

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Brink’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Radiant Logistics and Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Brink’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brink’s has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Brink’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brink’s beats Radiant Logistics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; vault outsourcing and money processing services; and services related to deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment and collection services; prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

