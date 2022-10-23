Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

