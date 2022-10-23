Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE AR opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

