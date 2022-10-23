APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 4.0 %

APA stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.