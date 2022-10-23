ApeCoin Price Tops $4.62 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00023702 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $95.79 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
