Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $74,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,435.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $74,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,435.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

