API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00008509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

