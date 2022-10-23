AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,411,000 after buying an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

