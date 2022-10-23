Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.18% of Aptiv worth $43,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,479,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $358,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $87.04 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

