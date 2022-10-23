ASD Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10538987 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,990,475.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

