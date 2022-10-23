ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 651.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,020.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The firm has a market cap of £509.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

Insider Activity at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

