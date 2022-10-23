Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.94. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 13,406 shares trading hands.
Atlantia Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.
About Atlantia
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.