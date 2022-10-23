AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 334,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 55,381 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,050,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,476,700. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

