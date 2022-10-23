AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

