Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 3.7 %

ASM opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

