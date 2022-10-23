Axie Infinity Price Tops $9.05 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $876.86 million and approximately $84.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.05 or 0.00046163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,614.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00055580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.87204003 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $93,637,659.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

