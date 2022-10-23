Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday.

SIX2 stock opened at €90.10 ($91.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €94.78 and a 200-day moving average of €109.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

