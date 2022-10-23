Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

