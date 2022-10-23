Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

