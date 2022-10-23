Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

