Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 48.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

