Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

