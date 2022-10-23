Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.42.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.