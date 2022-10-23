Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.