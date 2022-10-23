Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

