Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

