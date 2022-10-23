Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

