Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

