Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $151.68 million and $1.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.58 or 0.06830040 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

