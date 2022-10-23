Beldex (BDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $152.44 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.73 or 0.06835776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

