Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $49.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

