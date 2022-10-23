Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $52.18 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

