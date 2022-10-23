Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of DZS worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DZS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in DZS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

