Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

