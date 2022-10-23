Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

