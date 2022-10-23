Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 9,515 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

