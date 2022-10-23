Berenberg Bank Trims Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Target Price to GBX 90

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

THRL opened at GBX 77.90 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.16 million and a P/E ratio of 973.75. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

