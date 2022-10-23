Beta Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.09 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.09 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

