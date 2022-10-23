Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $21.64 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.04 or 0.28005371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.