Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $18.10 or 0.00092958 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $317.07 million and $223.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00269435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

