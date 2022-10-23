BNB (BNB) Price Hits $273.61

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $273.61 or 0.01404591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $43.77 billion and $425.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,419 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,980,576.30659166. The last known price of BNB is 270.06186851 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $393,655,749.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

