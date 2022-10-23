Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.87. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.