Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $99.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,693 shares of company stock worth $4,117,799. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

