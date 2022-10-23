Braintrust Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $142.13 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00009252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $142.13 million and $1.11 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

