Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

