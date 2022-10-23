Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) vs. OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Financial Analysis

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -52.74% N/A -29.43% OBIC Co.,Ltd. 49.33% 16.12% 14.71%

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 91.49, indicating that its share price is 9,049% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 5.25 -$12.00 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 15.35 $387.15 million $4.40 31.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

