Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 942,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.95%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

