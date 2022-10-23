Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $37.86

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $25.51 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -1,112.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $7,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

