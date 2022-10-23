Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $127.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

NSRGY opened at $105.84 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.